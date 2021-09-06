Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur Image Credit: Twitter.com/mrunal0801

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has joined the star cast of the Hindi remake of Tamil hit ‘Thadam’. She will be acting in the upcoming film opposite the previously announced lead Aditya Roy Kapur.

The ‘Toofaan’ actor for the first time will be seen playing the role of a strong-headed cop.

Based on true events, this yet-to-be titled thriller directed by Vardhan Ketkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani will go on floors in October this year.

“When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one,” Thakur said in a statement.

Producer Bhushan Kumar talked about bringing Thakur on board for the film. “When Murad Bhai [brother] and I were discussing the cop’s character, we instantly thought of Mrunal. She has chosen many interesting roles in her films and also stood out with her performances in them. We thought that she would be perfect for this character and we are glad she is equally excited to be a part of this,” he said.

Mrunal Thakur with Farhan Akhtar in Toofan Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Khetani also talked about how Thakur was perfect for the role. “We wanted someone who has a soft personality but could put on a strong face when needed. During my discussion with Bhushanji, we instantly thought of Mrunal for the role. When we approached her with this character, she was excited and quickly came on board. We are looking forward to working with her,” he added.

This Hindi remake of ‘Thadam’ is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The original film was directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Vijay Arun and Tanya Hope in ‘Thadam’. Image Credit: Supplied