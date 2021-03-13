Even as cinemas reopen across India, with film shoots underway, there appears to be a spike in COVID-19 cases amongst Bollywood stars.
The latest celebrity to have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus is actress Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, Indian National Award winning actor Ashish Vidyarthi has also confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19.
While there has been no confirmation from Sutaria, Bollywood entertainment magazine Filmfare has reported that the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress has also tested positive. Sutaria recently wrapped up the shoot of ‘Tadap’ with Ahan Shetty, which is being directed by Milan Lutharia and is slated to release in cinemas on September 24 in India.
Elsewhere, Vidyarthi did the responsible thing and took to his Instagram to post a video where he confirmed he had tested positive for the virus and was checking into a hospital in Delhi. The actor also requested all those who had been in close contact with him to get tested.
The COVID-19 cases in Bollywood have witnessed a spike in recent days with actor Ranbir Kapoor, alsong with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali testing positive for the virus. Manoj Bajpayee also announced he had tested positive on Friday. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt had announced that while she had tested negative, she was isolating.
According to latest numbers by PTI, India on Saturday recorded 24,882 fresh COVID-19 infections, the highest so far this year, which boosted the caseload to 11.33 million according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 158,446 with 140 new fatalities.