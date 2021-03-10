Alia Bhatt Image Credit: PTI

Actress Alia Bhatt reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 on March 9, hours after news broke that her boyfriend and ‘Brahmastra’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Times of India, a source has claimed that Bhatt will still be in isolation.

“Alia takes the test nearly every day and today [March 9] also she has tested negative but has still isolated herself. Ranbir Kapoor caught the virus on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ and is recovering currently,” the source was quoted as saying.

No official statement has been made by Bhatt or her family.

Bhatt and Kapoor have been filming for the big-budget fantasy adventure ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Kapoor’s positive diagnosis was announced by his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor.

“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The same day, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. Bhatt and Bhansali have been filming for the upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

“SLB [Bhansali] has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test,” a source close to the film’s team told Indian Express on Tuesday.