Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine, his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor said on Tuesday.
In an Instagram post, the veteran actor said Ranbir was recovering well.
"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. "He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote.
Last month, Ranbir, 38, was shooting for his upcoming film 'Brahmastra' along with co-star Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse into the Brahmastra universe recently with pics from the set.
Neetu, 62, had also tested positive for COVID-19 last year while shooting for her film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said.
Earlier, a source close to Ranbir confirmed to Pinkvilla that he tested positive for COVID-19.
The actor's uncle Randhir confirmed to a regional news portal that Ranbir was under the weather but did not confirm COVID reports. “I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town,” Randhir reportedly said.