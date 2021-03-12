Missing her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor after he tested positive for COVID-19, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a picture holding hands with the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star.
In the caption, Bhatt wrote “Major missing” and used an infinity sign and red heart emoticon.
Celebrity followers including Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 1.3 million fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.
Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdaan left crying face emoticons over the post.
On March 9, Ranbir’s mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news that Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Neetu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Ranbir while revealing the news. She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.”
The veteran actor also stated that Ranbir has been in home quarantine, as per BMC rules. She added in the caption, “He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”
On Monday evening, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor had reportedly said that while Ranbir is unwell, he was not clear about the nature of his illness.
In December last year, while shooting for ‘Jugg Jugg Jeeyo’ in Chandigarh, Neetu had tested positive for COVID-19.