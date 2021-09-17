Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee who was in the midst of a shoot in Kerala has rushed to Delhi to be by the side of his ailing father who is reportedly in critical condition.
Upon here the news of his father being hospitalised in the Indian capital Bajpayee reportedly left the project and flew down to support his family.
The Indian actor, who won accolades with his Zee5 film ‘Dial 100’, along with the Amazon Prime show ‘The Family Man’ season 2, also won the Best Actor trophy at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the series that sees him play an undercover agent.
Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (popularly known as Raj & DK), ‘The Family Man’ series emerged as the fourth most viewed show around the world last month according to an IMDb poll.