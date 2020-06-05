His caption leaves fans in a tizzy

Kartik Aaryan: 'Daadhi bula rahi hai. Image Credit: IANS

After treating fans with a heavily bearded selfie, actor Kartik Aaryan posted a photograph of himself with well-trimmed facial hair.

Kartik shared the photograph on Instagram, where he is seen sporting a full sleeved T-shirt and flaunting his trimmed beard and uncombed hair.

But it was the caption, which caught everyone’s eye.

He wrote: “Bulaati hai magar jaane ka nahi (calling me but not going).”

Kartik seems to be on a beard trail on social media. Earlier with his picture of a bearded look, he had written: “Daadhi bula rahi hai (Grandmum is calling).” His new post naturally seems like a follow-up.

The caption however left Kartik’s fans in a tizzy.

One wrote: “Daadhi? Decode karna padega (who? the beard? Need to decode this)”

Another couldn’t stop laughing and wrote: “Yaar tumhare captions (your captions!)”

“You are the bestest thing ever happened on this Earth,” said a fan.

Just on Thursday, Kartik posted a selfie, where he was seen sporting a rugged, hairy face.

“Daadhi bula rahi hai,” he had captioned the image.