Actress says if A-listers are investigated by narcotics bureau, many would be jailed

Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit: IANS

In a shocking allegation against her Bollywood colleagues, actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that if the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) starts an investigation, many A-listers could end up behind bars.

“If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood,” tweeted Ranaut from her verified account on Wednesday, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India.

The actress has alleged without taking names that her mentor used to spike her drinks when she was a minor.

“I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery and mafia,” Ranaut wrote in a separate tweet.

In a later tweet, the ‘Queen’ star added: “I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed.”

Drug angle investigated

Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress’ tweets comes on the day when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned talent manager Jaya Saha in connection with the money laundering probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Saha was a consultant at Kwann Talent Agency, and was also the talent manager for Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

An ED source said that the financial probe agency wants to question her about the drug angle that has come up after one of Saha’s conversations with Chakraborty got leaked.

According to sources, Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats and a discussion about ‘hard drugs’ and ‘MDMA’ came to the fore recently.

Sister’s reaction

Shweta Singh Kirti.

Earlier, Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti slammed Chakraborty’s alleged chat about drugs.