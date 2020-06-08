‘This pandemic has helped me realise that life is too short’

Jacqueline Fernandez Image Credit: Supplied

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared that the COVID-19 pandemic taught her the importance of cherishing life.

“This pandemic has helped me realise that life is too short. We need to value each day to the fullest and make the most of each day we are living,” Fernandez said.

She added that the planet should be appreciated.

“Additionally, we as humans need to appreciate our existence first in order to appreciate our mother earth. We have to be grateful for what we have, and do as much as we can to give back to our planet,” the actress said.

On the work front, Fernandez recently featured in the web film ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ and launched an online dance competition, ‘Home Dancer’.

She was also seen in superstar Salman Khan’s song ‘Tere Bina’. The track currently has 35 million views on YouTube.