A girl cycles past as Indian artist Ranjit Dahiya (C) instructs a colleague while working on a wall mural of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan in Mumbai on May 1, 2020. Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi" and "The Amazing Spider-Man", has died aged 53, his publicist said on April 29. / AFP / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE Image Credit: AFP

Actress Nimrat Kaur got emotional seeing the mural of the late Irrfan Khan, her co-actor in the internationally acclaimed film ‘The Lunchbox’.

Khan died on April 29, and in his memory, a mural has been created on a wall of an old house in Bandra’s Waroda Road neighbourhood. Artists Vikas Bansal and Ranjit Dahiya have painted the mural.

Interestingly, the artwork stands close to the house where Saajan Fernandes, Khan’s character in ‘The Lunchbox’, is shown to be living in the film.

“Chanced upon this arresting wall artwork in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes’s house is located in ‘The Lunchbox’. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. Who’d have thought... #IrrfanForever,” Kaur tweeted.