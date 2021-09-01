Actress and expectant mother Neha Dhupia was treated with kid gloves at her ‘surprise baby shower’ thrown by her doting husband Angad Bedi and friends.
The actress, who is expecting her second child, took to her Instagram to document the fun day.
“I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … The sweetest ‘surprise’ baby shower. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya [secretive] Dhupia totally off guard. Followed by an evening with our favourite massis [mother’s sisters] in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena [Next time, let me know in advance before a surprise]. Here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed. All my love, always,” wrote Dhupia.
Her daughter Meher was also spotted playing with balloons. Dhupia’s friends such as actress Soha Ali Khan were also spotted in a group picture.
Dhupia also revealed that she had never experienced being surprised in the past when her friends threw her a party without her knowledge.
“The sweetest surprise. The warmest and most wonderful afternoon — honest confession I have never ever been surprised. Never!!!! This one was worth the wait … Baby mama loved it …. Uff,” wrote Dhupia.
The actress also shared pictures of her with her husband Bedi and her parents.
“All you need is love,love, love … #babydaddy,” wrote Dhupia.
Earlier in July, the celebrity couple had announced their second pregnancy.