Ahead of the cricket World Cup 2023, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma exchanged banter with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, regarding tickets to the much-awaited tournament.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5. The tournament will begin with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Taking to Instagram stories, Kohli shared a post. “As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls."
Sharma also took to Instagram stories and shared Virat’s post.
The actress added to the message saying: “And let me just add ... please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding."
Earlier, Sharma, whose pregnancy rumours are swirling around, refused to pose for the photographers adding to the speculations around her pregnancy.
The rumours of her being pregnant with her second child started over the weekend. So far, the actress has not responded to the rumours and has maintained a silence.
Sharma, who started her Bollywood career with the Aditya Chopra directorial ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, married Kohli in December 2017.
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen essaying the role of former woman Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, one of the greats of the sport.
The film marks Sharma's return to the big screen after a five-year hiatus.