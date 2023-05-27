Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma made her debut on the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in southern France recently.
The actress wore an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown with hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses.
The actress paired her dress with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a luminous unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard.
She also attended the screening of the movie 'The Old Oak' at the festival.
Apart from Sharma, actresses Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur made their debut at the prestigious event this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dazzled on the red carpet.
The Cannes Film Festival 2023, which began on May 16, will conclude today. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d’Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.
Sharma will be seen in her upcoming sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.