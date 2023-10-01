Are Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli expecting their second child? Well, yes, if reports are to be believed.
According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Sharma is already in her second trimester. A source told the publication that that is the reason why the actress has been staying away from the public eye, including attending Kohli’s matches. In fact, when paparazzi spotted the two at a maternity clinic, they requested cameramen to not publish their pictures and promised to make an announcement soon, the report said.
The couple already has a daughter, Vamika, who was born in January 2021, and they are very particular about keeping her away from the spotlight.
On the work front, Sharma has completed shooting for her next film, 'Chakda’Xpress', in which she plays former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.