Actress Parineeti Chopra made her wedding day even more special by recording the song, ‘O Piya’, for husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha.
According to media reports, the song was played on D-Day, held on September 24.
The soft romantic track is sung by Chopra herself and the lyrics are a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. The track has currently been released on YouTube.
The description says it is composed by Gaurav Dutta while the lyrics are penned by Dutta, Sunny MR and Harjot Kaur.
Chopra and Chadha had a big fat Punjabi wedding at the luxurious The Leela Palace, Udaipur. The wedding was attended by several politicians and celebrities.
However, Parineeti’s ‘Mimi’ didi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, could not make it to the wedding. Her mother Madhu Chopra said that Priyanka was busy with work.