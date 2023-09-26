Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared what he eats while he travels for a shooting schedule.

The 'Fighter' actor took to Instagram and posted a selfie with his 'cold pre-packed home cooked healthy meals'.

He revealed that he has to make a sacrifice to eat cold pre-packed healthy meals, cooked entirely at home, while traveling for his shooting schedule.

He also said that he bought 6 boxes and each meal was around 130gm protein + veggies. He has to eat one meal every 3 hours.

He wrote, "Eating cold pre-packed home-cooked healthy meals while traveling for a shoot sched is a sacrifice I choose to make. I’m hungry. But sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”.

He added, "Packed 6 boxes in my carry-on luggage. Each meal was around 130gm protein + veggies. One meal every 3 hours.

"What sacrifices did you guys make today towards your goals?" he concluded.

Recently, Hrithik was spotted at the airport and reportedly, left for Italy to complete the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Fighter'.

Earlier, Hrithik unveiled an intriguing motion poster of his upcoming film 'Fighter' featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

'Fighter' is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika.