Bollywood actress Shefali Shah is chuffed as she has received the nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress category for the upcoming edition of the International Emmys for her work in the hit web series ‘Delhi Crime 2’.
The news came to her unexpectedly and she is in disbelief.
Reacting to the news, the actress wrote on Instagram that she feels honoured. She thanked the actors and producers of the web series.
The other nominees for the International Emmy Awards from India are Jim Sarbh and Vir Das.
The upcoming edition features 56 nominees from 20 countries across 14 categories.
Shah essays the character of Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi in ‘Delhi Crime’.
The second season of the show follows the investigation of a notorious gang which robs elderly members in India’s capital.