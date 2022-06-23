Tiff between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan has been in the news ever since the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ actor was ousted from Karan’s upcoming film Dostana 2.
However, the duo now seems to have buried the hatchet.
A video, that is now going viral on social media, shows both Johar and Aaryan having a friendly chat during an award show.
In the video, the two are seen seated next to each other at a roundtable. The two were seen engaging in a conversation and sharing a laugh before they walked on the stage to dance together.
Aaryan was on stage along with his peers Varun Dhawan. Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra. They were even spotted performing the hook step of the song ‘Nach Punjaaban’ on stage, which is produced by Johar.
Aaryan and Johar reportedly had a falling out in 2021, while working together on Dostana 2. Kartik was to star with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, but the actor was dropped from the project.
Karan Johar’s Production House ‘Dharma Productions’ officially announced Kartik’s exit from the film. In their official statement posted on Instagram, the production house stated that “due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”
On the work front, Aaryan is still basking in the glory of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ success. He is currently busy with Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’ opposite Kriti Sanon. He also recently finished shooting for ‘Freddy’ opposite Alaya F.