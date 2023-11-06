Bollywood actressRashmika Mandanna has finally responded to an AI deepf ake video that has gone viral, calling it ‘extremely scary'.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.(sic)"
She added, "Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how I could ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft. (sic)"
The deepfake video shows a woman in black entering a lift. However, her face has been morphed and edited to resemble the actress. Several netizens claimed that the video was fake and raised questions about unreliable information is spreading rapidly on the internet. According to reports, the woman in the original video is a British-Indian woman, Zara Patel, who has a massive following on social media.
Bollywood megastar Bachchan reposted the video and said "yes this is a strong case for legal."
On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.