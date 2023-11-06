Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Raha, on Monday and Raha’s grandmothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, showered the toddler with love.
Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share a heartfelt wish. She wrote, “...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back...”
Soni Razdan also sent her heartfelt wishes for Raha. She wrote a loving message on Instagram, stating, “Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You (pink heart emojis).”
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 last year and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in director Vasan Bala’s upcoming film, ‘Jigra’. The film will hit theatres on September 27, 2024.
Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like ‘Monica O My Darling’, crime thriller ‘Peddlers’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. ‘Jigra’ marks Alia and Vasan’s first on-screen collaboration.
Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Animal’. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.
The film will be released in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.