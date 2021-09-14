The latest Bollywood name who is reportedly readying for his web series debut is actor Varun Dhawan.
If reports are to be believed, the ‘Coolie No. 1’ star has signed on for a Hindi-language series that will be a spin-off of ‘Citadel’, the Amazon Prime Video show that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.
Chopra Jonas and Madden have been busy shooting the action series in London this past year, with the former posting regular updates from the sets on her Instagram.
‘Citadel’, which is being created by Anthony and Joe Russo, reportedly will have a number of satellites series filmed in different languages with local stars. Dhawan will feature in the Hindi version, with a full cast to be announced in the coming months. Reports further claim that shooting will start in January with directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (‘The Family Man’) helming the project.
On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in the film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller ‘Bhediya’, which is being directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal.