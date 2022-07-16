269831240_365495825382273_6787582672612949516_n
Sushmita Sen with former beau Rohman Shawl Image Credit: Instagram

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, on Friday shared a cryptic note days after Lalit Modi confessed his love for the former Miss Universe on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Shawl shared a note on his Instagram story, which reads: “Kisi par hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaaye to Hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan wo nahi, tum ho!! [If you feel happy by laughing at someone, then laugh. But the problem is with you, not them] #SpreadLoveNotHate”.

The model seemed to take an indirect dig at trolls for mocking his ex-girlfriend on social media.

Sen earlier dated Shawl, whom she met on Instagram in 2018. The couple announced their separation last year.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi
Image Credit: twitter/@LalitKModi

Recently, Modi made an announcement on social media that he is in a relationship with the ‘Main Hoon Naa’ actress.

Following the news, Shawl had told news outlet Pinkvilla: “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”

On her part, Sen seems to be in a happy place.

“NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!” she wrote on Instagram, without directly referring to Modi.

The 46-year-old actress will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming third season of crime thriller ‘Aarya’.