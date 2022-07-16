Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, on Friday shared a cryptic note days after Lalit Modi confessed his love for the former Miss Universe on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Shawl shared a note on his Instagram story, which reads: “Kisi par hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaaye to Hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan wo nahi, tum ho!! [If you feel happy by laughing at someone, then laugh. But the problem is with you, not them] #SpreadLoveNotHate”.
The model seemed to take an indirect dig at trolls for mocking his ex-girlfriend on social media.
Sen earlier dated Shawl, whom she met on Instagram in 2018. The couple announced their separation last year.
Recently, Modi made an announcement on social media that he is in a relationship with the ‘Main Hoon Naa’ actress.
Following the news, Shawl had told news outlet Pinkvilla: “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”
On her part, Sen seems to be in a happy place.
“NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!” she wrote on Instagram, without directly referring to Modi.
The 46-year-old actress will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming third season of crime thriller ‘Aarya’.