Like unusual pair-ups? Yeah, social media does too. When former IPL boss Lalit Modi posted images of himself alongside Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress, he struck up quite a lot of talk online.
Image Credit: twitter@LalitKModi
The post garnered many likes and sparked many memes – but it also started some marriage rumours. Modi was quick to put a stop to these though, tweeting: "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," tweeted Modi. Here’s a look at some star relationships that have surprised:
Image Credit: twitter/@LalitKModi
Birthdays are time for gifts – and this time the present was for fans. Cricketer KL Rahul made his relationship with actor Athiya Shetty Insta official on her 29th birthday, last year.
Image Credit: Insta/klrahul
Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani: These two unlikely individuals found love and made it public last year. Rakul famously said in an interview with Film Companion said that as a couple they don’t believe in hiding their relationship from their fans. They are often spotted holidaying. Bhagnani is an actor and producer, while Rakul is a prominent actress in Bollywood and South India. When they made their relationship public, nobody expected this union.
Image Credit: Insta/ jackkybhagnani
At Karan Johar’s recent 50th birthday bash in Mumbai, Hrithik Roshan walked hand-in-hand with Saba Azad. It was the first time that Roshan and Azad made their relationship public. This actress and singer has been reportedly dating Roshan since January 2022. Recently, they were also spotted holidaying in London.
Image Credit: Insta/ sabazad