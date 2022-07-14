Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday sparked wedding rumours as he revealed that he has begun dating former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. Modi shared a series of intimate pictures of the two on Instagram soaking in each other's company and also described her as his 'better-half'.
However, minutes after his revelatory tweet went viral, he took to his Twitter to clarify that he is not yet married to his 'better half'. "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," tweeted Modi.
In what came as a shock to the entertainment and sporting world, Modi described this phase in his life as a 'new beginning.'
"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi.
In the pictures, you will spot the two sharing a warm bond and camaraderie. The series of pictures gave everyone a snapshot of their long -enduring relationship.
Sen, who always played by her rules, broke up with model Rohman Shwal last year.
For the unversed, Modi is an Indian businessman and first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League, and ran the tournament for three years until 2010.
Meanwhile Sen made her acting comeback with the thrillng web series Aarya.