Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has wrapped up his month-long shoot in Abu Dhabi for ‘Vikram Vedha’ and his co-star Saif Ali Khan has begun filming his portions in Lucknow in India as a part of the film’s second schedule.
According to industry sources, Roshan was camped in the UAE capital for nearly a month to film crucial portions of his blockbuster in the backlot of in Khalifa Industrial Zone (KIZAD). The actor shot all the portions in this area.
Earlier, Yash Raj Films and twofour54 had shot crucial part of their hostage drama ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in the same location, dressed up as Iraq in the film.
‘Vikram Vedha’ is the remake of 2017 Tamil-language blockbuster starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Roshan reportedly plays Sethupathi’s role, while Khan has stepped into R Madhavan’s shoes. Director Pushkar, who helmed the original, is also leading the Hindi adaptation where a fierce cop is chasing down an equally fierce gangster.
‘Vikram Vedha’, which was a huge hit in South India, is pegged as an action thriller based on the Indian folkore ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’.
Abu Dhabi and Dubai have always been a popular destination for Bollywood filmmakers. Currently, actor Shahid Kapoor is hard at work filming his next project in Abu Dhabi with director Ali Zafar. According to sources, they are almost done with the portions in the UAE. Roshan head earlier filmed 'Bang Bang' with Katrina Kaif in the UAE capital.