1 of 10
So how did US Senator Bernie Sanders turn into a meme exactly? It began with comfort. On the cold, winter day when America welcomed a new leader, Joe Biden, into the White House, the 79-year-old politician was there to bear witness. But he wasn’t going to be cold while he did it. He wore furry, homely mitts in shade of brown that kept his hands warm as he huddled and watched the ceremony. In a sea of political veterans dressed somberly, his grandfatherly look stuck out. And the photo of him on a folding chair went viral. In one of the famous memes, the senator is seated next to the ‘Sex and the City’ cast.
Image Credit: Insta/sarahjessicaparker Verified
2 of 10
Later, when he was asked about the choice of glove, he said: “In Vermont... we know something about the cold, and we’re not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm. And that’s what I did.” These episodes culminated into a ‘Bernie meme’, where people edit Bernie in the outfit on a chair into pictures with hilarious effect. The former Democratic presidential candidate that has been transposed across time and place, dropped into various Bollywood movies. From Hum Saath Sath Hain to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Bernie Sanders was photoshopped in most popular Hindi films.
Image Credit: Twitter/Godman Chikna @Madan_Chikna
3 of 10
The meme became such a hit that Bernie did something else of note – he created T-shirts with a print of the photo, which sold out. And he donated the money to charity. Now, that we’ve got the history out of the way, check out how celebs celebrated Bernie’s choice of outfit.
Image Credit: Twitter/Eros Now @ErosNow
4 of 10
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau uploaded a photo of himself giving a speech on his lawn; Bernie was superimposed into the background. The caption read: "It was one thing when my son crashed my press conference a month or so ago, but this... Now is not the time to travel. Stay home - and by that, I mean your own home."
Image Credit: Twitter/@JustinTrudeau
5 of 10
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared a photo of herself in the kitchen along with – yup, you guessed it – Bernie Sanders, asking others to caption it. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, replied: "Namak zara kamm daalna beti (Don't add too much salt, kid)." And co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi added, "When you realise Rasode mein ye the," in reference to a famous ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ dialogue.
Image Credit: Insta/deepikapadukone
6 of 10
Priyanka Chopra Jonas edited him into family photos. In one picture, her mom, Madhu, is seen carrying a mini Sanders, another has him photobombing her photo with Nick, and a third has one of her with him in the US.
Image Credit: Insta/priyankachopra
7 of 10
Kunal Kemmu actor also jumped onto the meme train with a pic of the duo just hanging out. He captioned it: “Har chamakti cheez sona nahi hota ... har footballer Maradona nahi hota ... har sweet dish firnie nahi hota aur har homie Bernie nahi hota #berniesanders” [Everything that glitters isn’t gold/every footballer isn’t as great as Maradona/Every sweet dish isn’t firni (rice pudding)/ and every homie isn’t Bernie.]
Image Credit: Insta/khemster2
8 of 10
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in the 2019 film 'Marjaavaan', shared two photos of himself with a pink-themed studio background. The first picture had Malhotra sitting on a chair posing for the camera, while in the second one he stood beside the same chair with an edited picture of the US senator sitting on it. He captioned the post as "Because Sanskar... #berniesanders"
Image Credit: Insta/sidmalhotra
9 of 10
Meanwhile Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds hung out with Bernie in his ‘Deadpool’ outfit, on a guardrail, much to fans’ amusement.
Image Credit: Insta/vancityreynolds
10 of 10
MALAIKA ARORRA IS GETTING A SUN 'BERN' Getting onboard the Bernie Sanders meme train, Malaika Arora photoshopped the US Senator in one of her throwback pictures with pet Casper in her verandah. She then asked her Instafam to suggest a photo caption and accompanied the post with hashtag "GettinAsunBern".
Image Credit: Insta/malaikaaroraofficial