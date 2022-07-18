Actress Tara Sutaria will spearhead the upcoming thriller titled ‘Apurva’, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.
Sutaria, who plays the titular role, said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better script and as a young woman, it makes me proud to be able to play ‘Apurva’.”
She added that Apurva symbolised strength and grit.
“This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength are remarkable, and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds.”
The film will showcase the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.
“I appreciate the faith put in me by Murad bhai for loving the script from the get go and to being given the opportunity to direct such a unique story. It is a script that will totally enthrall viewers,” said Bhat.
The entire team is thrilled about their new venture.
“When I heard ‘Apurva’, I instantly knew that this story needs to reach the audience. Tara, I believe is extremely talented and it will be exciting to present her in this thriller ably helmed by Nikhil Bhat,” said producer Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios.
The actors will begin filming for this project soon.