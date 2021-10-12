Ranveer Singh. Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set for his big TV debut as the host of a visual-based quiz show, ‘The Big Picture’, that is set to launch on October 16 on Colors.

The actor revealed that while growing up, he was mesmerised by on-screen titans such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, among others, who have all successfully hosted big TV shows and entertained viewers.

The ‘Lootera’ actor said that he is humbled by the opportunity that he is getting to do the same.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting my first television show — ‘The Big Picture’... Iconic mainstream Hindi film heroes like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have all connected with and captivated the nation through their television shows. I’ve idolised them since childhood and closely followed their journey,” said Singh.

While Bachchan resurrected his career in the 2000s with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, which airs even today, Shah Rukh had also briefly hosted ‘KBC’, before switching to take charge of the Hindi version of ‘Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?’.

Meanwhile, Salman has been a long-time host of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, while Kumar put his skills to the test as host of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

“I always recognised the fact that they garnered an immense amount of love from people for their charismatic turns on the television screen. I have a great opportunity here with ‘The Big Picture’ to connect with the youth of India as well as the entire Indian family audience,” he added.

‘The Big Picture’ will test contestants’ knowledge and visual memory. With the help of three lifelines, the contestants will be required to correctly answer 12 visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money.

Produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V, the show will also stream on Voot and Jio TV.