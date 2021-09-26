With Bollywood releases returning to theatres, big ticket films have locked in major holidays for their long awaited projects.
After locking in Diwali for ‘Sooryavanshi’, Reliance Entertainment zeroed in on Christmas for the release of the much anticipated cricketing biopic, ‘’83’, which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead.
The Kabir Khan directorial film sees Singh play a reel-life Kapil Dev who led his boys in blue towards cricketing glory in 1983 as they lifted the world cup that year.
“It’s time. ‘83’ in cinemas this Christmas. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam,” Singh tweeted.
Christmas is traditionally the period that Aamir Khan locks in for his film releases, with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ earlier scheduled as the festive outing. However, the actor has now deferred his release and the ‘Forrest Gump’ remake will now release on Valentine’s Day next year.
Aamir Khan Productions shared the announcement on their official Instagram page. “Due to delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, this Christmas. We will now be releasing ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on Valentine’s Day 2022,” the statement read.
The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead and is being directed by Advait Chandan.
With the Maharashtra government announcing cinemas in the state would reopen on October 22, a spate of films are making a beeline for theatrical outings.