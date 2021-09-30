Ranveer Singh Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who’s known for his eclectic and colourful personality, has not dropped the ball on this one as he becomes National Basketball Association’s celebrity face for India.

According to his team, the ‘Padmaavat’ star will work with “NBA to grow the league’s profile throughout its landmark 75th anniversary in 2021-2022”.

Image Credit: insta/ranveersingh

“I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment,” Singh said, according to Variety. “With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country.”

According to reports, the actor will attend the NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, participate in league initiatives and meet basketball players.

Singh is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars and is awaiting the release of big-ticket films including ‘Sooryanvanshi’ and ‘83’.

He’s also known for his whacky sense of fashion and is known for his bombastic off-screen personality. In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Singh spoke about making it big as an outsider in Bollywood. His success is credited to his own hard work and not due to being born as an industry insider.

Ranveer Singh