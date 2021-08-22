Weight-loss transformations can be dramatic. So is the case of actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar’s metamorphosis into a slimmer version of herself. The actor recently posted pictures of herself after a 14kg weight drop and fans – like us – were left amazed.
The actress revealed to Asianet Newsable that she has been working on her body transformation since November last year and has noticed a difference since May this year. ''When I first began to work out, I was 93 kilos, I am 79 now and I want to cut another 10 kilos to reach the target of 69."
The actor turned politician was dressed casually in a black dress with a tiara on her head, and said, "When hard work pays off, it gives you a terrific thrill."
In the 1980s and 1990s, Khushbu was a popular heroine. She had gained a lot of weight after she stopped starring in prominent roles after getting married. Over the years, she has played a number of crucial and character roles in Bollywood and South Indian films.
Despite her political commitments, Khushbu Sundar is set to appear in Rajinikant's next flick. Through Sharwanand's film "Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu," she also makes a comeback to Tollywood.