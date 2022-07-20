Kareena Kapoor Khan has shut down rumours that she is currently pregnant with her third child after a picture went viral on social media where a telltale baby bump was apparently visible.
The photo in question featured Kapoor Khan nursing a coffee cup, while posing for the camera with husband Saif Ali Khan and a friend. The angle of the image gave rise to speculation that there was bun cooking in the oven and the couple were hiding the news from the world.
With the story taking on a life of its own, Kapoor Khan finally took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight and shut down gossip that a new member was joining their brood.
“It’s the pasta and wine guys…Calm down… I am NOT pregnant… ufff,” posted Kapoor Khan, while adding in jest: “Saif says he has already contributed to way to much to the population of our country.”
Kapoor Khan currently shares two sons with Khan, namely Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Her husband, meanwhile, has fathered two other children with ex-wife Amrita Singh, namely Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
The family has spent the last month in London with Kapoor Khan sharing a number of pictures of their summer holiday in the UK, enjoying ice-cream and nights out with family and friends, including Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora.
Baby fever seems to have gripped Bollywood ever since Kapoor Khan’s cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his wife, Alia Bhatt, announced they were expecting their first child and getting hitched in April.
Elsewhere, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was captured in a new video doing the rounds on social media, has also fallen victim to rumour mongering that she could possibly be pregnant after she was spotted wearing a long black coat. The actress is married to Abhishek Bachchan and they share one daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.