Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have married in a wedding that was at once intimate and star-studded. At the end of what is being dubbed ‘one of the biggest weddings in the Indian film industry’, the newlyweds took to social media to address their fans and well-wishers. Soon after they posted a statement, the photos of the Mumbai ceremony seemed to go viral. Celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Ananya Panday showered the duo with congratulatory messages.
Image Credit: Insta/ WedMeGood
Grooms sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni welcome 'precious girl' into family and shared a photograph of the couple and called Alia a "better addition" to the family. She wrote: "Couldn't have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can't wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl - But you always were a part of it." Above : Karisma Kapoor ( Left) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni ( Centre) and Kareena Kapoor(right).
Image Credit: Insta/ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Bollywood mogul and bride's godfather Karan Johar on Thursday called Ranbir Kapoor as his "son-in-law" in an emotional post he penned while sharing the wedding pictures of Kapoor with Alia Bhatt. Karan who mentored Alia Bhatt in her movie career took to his Instagram profile to reshare wedding pictures posted by Alia on social media. "It's days like this that we live for ...where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion..... overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart... my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ... Ranbir! I love you... now and forever!You are now my son in law...badhai ho and here's to decades of happiness," Johar wrote.
Image Credit: Insta/karanjohar
Kareena also shared a picture of Ranbir and Alia sharing a kiss after the wedding and captioned it, “Ranbir Raj Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This is what dreams are made of.”
Image Credit: Instagram
Kareena also shared a picture of Ranbir posing with her father Randhir Kapoor at the wedding. “Papa and brother. Pure happiness,” she captioned it.
Image Credit: Insta/
Kareena' sister and Ranbir cousin Karisma Kapoor posted ''Congratulations to this gorgeous couple 🧡 wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more 🎉🎉🎉 #familylove #merebhaikishaadihai''.
Image Credit: Insta/ therealkarismakapoor
Sunil Talekar, who is the bride's bodyguard, shared a picture of himself with the couple, writing: "From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today."
Image Credit: Insta/suniltalekar
Among the first few ones to wish the couple Ranbir’s ex-flame Katrina Kaif, who extended her best wishes to the newly-wed couple through her social media. Katrina took to her Instagram and posted the picture of the couple in the story section. She wrote under the picture, "Congratulations to u both - all the love and happiness @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor (sic)." Katrina and Ranbir dated for nearly six years before they parted ways in 2016.
Image Credit:
Katrina's hubby Vicky Kaushal, who has shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, congratulated the newlywed couple by sharing a heartfelt message on social media. Congratulating his co-stars, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and posted a Story that featured a wedding picture in which Ranbir could be seen kissing Alia on her forehead. In the post's caption, Vicky wrote, "Congratulations @aliabhatt and Ranbir. Wish you both a lifetime full of love and happiness together."
Image Credit: IMDB
Congratulatory messages were also sent by Deepika Padukone, who had earlier dated Ranbir. Deepika chose to wish the couple by commenting on Alia's wedding post. "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light, and laughter," she commented.
Image Credit: Twitter/ Karanjohar
Anushka Sharma reposted Alia Bhatt's post on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Heart is so full, @aliaabhatt & Ranbir, a beautiful journey together filled with love that oozes in these pictures for the rest of your lives." Zoya Akhtar commented, "Congratulations!!! So happy for you both. Health and Happiness forever."
Image Credit: Insta/anushkasharma
Sonam Kapoor commented, "Congratulations both of you! Looking angelic." Alia and Ranbir finally sealed-the-deal on Thursday after a five year whirlwind romance. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. Above: Sonam Kapoor.
Image Credit: Insta/
Here's a precious family portrait with the entire Kapoor clan.
Image Credit: Insta/