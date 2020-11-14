Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom'. Image Credit: Twitter

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar asserts that nothing can replace the cinematic experience, adding that releasing films digitally is only a way to adapt to the changing realities in the COVID-19 era.

Asked if he felt the same rush releasing his new film ‘Laxmii’ on a streaming platform as he feels with his big screen releases, Kumar said that there is vast difference.

“Cinema on the big screen…— big screen is big screen, and an outing is an outing. Watching a movie at home on TV or a mobile doesn’t have the same charm as watching the movie on a big screen,” said the actor.

“Watching cinema on a big screen has a charm of its own. Just like when you take this interview on the phone or virtually, it is not as much fun as it had been if it was face to face. It is exactly the same for us,” he added.

The actor continued in Hindi: “In these COVID-19 times meeting people has become difficult. It is what these times demand. We have to adapt to changing times. Just like you have to work from home, we also have to do this [release film on streaming].”

His latest release ‘Laxmii’ was intended for the big screen, but the makers opted for a digital release due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The horror comedy is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’. Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, has helmed the Bollywood remake, which also stars Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar.

Kumar plays a character who is possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman.

Talking about the feedback after release, he said: “Not many critics have liked it. I do understand it. The original one also got one or one and a half stars. But the business was very good. Nevertheless, to each his own. Every critic has their own right to write what they feel. I made it, it is a very ‘massy’ film. So, obviously there will be different points of views.”

“The most important thing is the streaming platform that released the movie are very happy. That is one of the most important things,” shared the actor about the film that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

On the professional front, the actor is busy as ever. He has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming spy thriller ‘Bell Bottom’, and is working on the period drama, ‘Prithviraj’. He will also wrap up Aanand L. Rai’s love story ‘Atrangi Re’ this year, before starting work on ‘Bachchan Pandey’.

His next release is Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’. He plays a cop battling terrorism in the film co-starring Katrina Kaif.