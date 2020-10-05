Piquing fans’ excitement for his upcoming spy-thriller, actor Akshay Kumar on Monday dropped a teaser for ‘Bell Bottom’.
“Go BellBottom! Here’s a thrilling throwback to the 80s. Presenting #BellBottomTeaser,” wrote Kumar as he posted a glimpse from the movie on Twitter.
The teaser starts from a low shot that focuses on Kumar’s bell bottoms. The frame then captures a front shot of the actor as he looks suave all suited up. Shot in the highlands of Scotland, the teaser offers glimpses of a large geographical scale and high production value. The release comes hours after the film team landed back in India after a 60-day schedule.
Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Bell Bottom’ features Akshay Kumar in the lead playing a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery. The movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, is slated for release in India on April 2, 2021. The movie also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.