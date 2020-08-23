Amid the shuttering of theatres in India due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Reliance Entertainment has expressed faith that ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘83’ will be able to stick to their scheduled release dates.
“We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively,” the company tweeted.
Earlier on Saturday, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar said that though they are committed to releasing the films in theatres, they do not want to delay the release dates further.
“Just to reiterate we are 100 per cent inclined to release Sooryavanshi & 83 in theatres. However, we do not want to push the release dates any further. If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening, we will explore all options between theatrical, digital both TVOD and SVOD routes, in consultation with our directors, actors and partners,” Sarkar tweeted.
He added, “We will not like to push the release dates further. I am, however, absolutely optimistic that the audience will see these films on the big screen on Diwali & Christmas!!”
Directed by Kabir Khan, sports drama ‘83’ features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India’s first World Cup win in 1983.
‘Sooryavanshi’ is another commercial outing from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. It features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.