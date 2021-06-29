Actress Freida Pinto has announced that she's expecting her first child.
On June 28, the 'Slumdog Millionaire' actress took to Instagram to reveal her baby bump. Cory Tran, her fiance, also shared a set of photos with her. Pinto captioned the images, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall."
Pinto, who is best known for roles in films such as 'Immortals' and 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes', announced her engagement to photographer Tran with an emotional and touching message on his birthday in November 2020.
Previously, Pinto was linked to actor Dev Patel, who was her co-star in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. The couple called it quits in December 2014 after a six-year relationship.
Pinto's Instagram followers and friends from the industry showered the couple with love and messages. Mrunal Thakur wrote: "Oh my god. Freidaaaaaaaaa and Cory congratulations ! You guys." In a separate comment, she wrote: "I'm literally screaming and dancing."
Aside from movies, Pinto is well-known for her advocacy for women's empowerment and for impoverished children. She joined veteran actors and powerful voices including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, and Salma Hayek, as one of the narrators of the documentary ‘Girl Rising’.