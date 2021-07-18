Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan will headline a concert in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on August 27.
The Dubai Summer Surprises event will see the popular Bollywood celebrity belt out some of her biggest hit tracks; think ‘Beedi’, ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, ‘Dhoom Machale’, ‘Dance Pe Chance’, ‘Mehboob Mere’ and more.
Ogranised by Blu Blood and KOKOSWAP, the ‘Sunidhi Chauhan – Beintehaa’ concert will see her on stage after her last performance in Dubai in February 2019.
Born in Delhi, India, this renowned playback singer officially started her career at the age of 13 (even though she had begun singing at age four) and since then, she has been mesmerising audiences worldwide.
In the course of her career, she has won numerous awards and accolades, judged several television reality shows, appeared in music videos and in 2011, she had her international break-through by collaborating with pop star, Enrique Inglesias for a Hindi version of his song, ‘Heartbeat’. She has more than 3,000 studio recordings and 50 million albums sold worldwide, making her one of the most recorded voices in India.
Tickets for the show will be available through Dubai Calendar from today starting at Dh200.