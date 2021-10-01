Saif Ali Khan’s oldest daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, is a well-known fixture in Bollywood, and some might be waiting for the actor’s oldest son Ibrahim to enter the movie industry.
Earlier, rumours had spread that Ibrahim would be an assistant director on movie mogul Karan Johar’s next film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
While talking to TV host Siddharth Kannan in an interview, Saif confirmed that Ibrahim would indeed be part of a Johar project.
“Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his ideas and dreams are,” Saif said while talking about his equation with his children. He didn’t specify which project or what Ibrahim’s role would be on the set.
Sara and Ibrahim are Saif’s children with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. He also has two young children with his second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan; Taimur and Jeh.
Saif added in the interview: “Sara is older and we have a very different equation and of course, Taimur is looking to you for guidance and all that, Jeh is just smiling and drooling, much more my mental age than any of them. He’s the newborn of course. They are different, luckily and interestingly, as Sara said, every decade of my life has had a kid. From the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so that’s what it is. I’m different too.”