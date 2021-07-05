There’s a new ghostbuster in town and Kareena Kapoor Khan has unveiled his identity to the world with a little help from her Instagram account.
The Bollywood actress took to social media to reveal the first look of her husband Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’, where he is reportedly playing the character Vibhooti.
The actress also announced that the film will be releasing on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform in India, possibly skipping a theatrical release in the country altogether. It is unclear whether the same will apply in international markets considering the digital platform isn’t available in the UAE.
The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead, with Jaaved Jaaferi also featuring.
Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the makers had earlier announced that the movie will be filmed in Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The shoot was wrapped up in November last year.
In 2019, the film was first announced with a different star cast, with Khan playing the lead along with Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, the two stars were dropped from the project with Khan the only one remaining from the original trio.
Not much has been revealed about Khan’s character, but going by the poster showcasing Khan dressed in all black while holding a makeshift rake, it does appear he is playing the ghostbuster who polices the paranormal.