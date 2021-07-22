Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reportedly moved the Bombay High Court to quash a defamation case initiated by the Magistrate Court at Andheri, Mumbai, based on a complaint filed by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.
The actress has sought all the proceedings to be set aside.
Akhtar filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3, 2020, against the actress. The ‘Queen’ star, while speaking to an English news channel, said that Bollywood was run by a “mafia” and she named Akhtar as one of the celebrities who was part of the “mafia”.
Akhtar alleged that the video of the interview was watched by millions on YouTube alone, thereby damaging his reputation.
In April 2021, a Mumbai sessions court dismissed Ranaut’s application seeking suspension of all proceedings against her by the Andheri Magistrate court in the defamation case.
Earlier on March 1, Andheri Metropolitan magistrate court had issued a bailable warrant against Ranaut after she failed to appear before the court despite being summoned.
Ranaut’s lawyer, who was present at the court, said that they want to challenge the summons in a higher court.
Akhtar is a renowned Bollywood veteran who has penned award-winning films such as ‘Sholay’ (1975) and ‘Shakti’ (1982) with Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan.