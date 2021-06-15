Bollywood actress Kangan Ranaut spotted at her office in Mumbai on June 12. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reportedly moved the Mumbai High Court in her quest to get her passport renewed.

According to reports, the ‘Queen’ actress is due to travel to Hungary and her passport will expire on September 15. However, she has hit a hurdle due to a case of sedition filed against her by casting director and fitness trainer Munawar Ali Sayyed over her past tweets.

The plea to the High Court said that Ranaut had applied for her passport renewal with the Regional Passport Office but the authority raised objections due to the First Information Report (FIR) filed against her, according to Indian Express and other news sources. Her plea is due to be heard in court on Tuesday.

“There are huge monetary investments made by production houses in booking such shooting locations, wherein the applicant is required to participate as an actress,” the plea said.

Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee reportedly told the court on June 13 that the actress “had a schedule to travel to Budapest, Hungary from 15th of June, 2021 till 30th of August, 2021 in order to complete the second shooting schedule of a Hindi Film ‘Dhaakad’.”

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut arrives at a police station summoned in connection with a sedition case, in Mumbai on January 8, 2021. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

In January, Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel appeared before the Bandra Police, pursuant to a Bombay High Court order in connection with the sedition case.

The case dates back to October 2020, when Sayyed accused Ranaut and Chandel of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light, communal bias and more on social media and through public statements.

Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended on May 4 following a series of provocative posts criticising West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel Image Credit: GN Archives

The actress slammed the social media platform for evicting her, but Twitter was firm about their stance.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour police. We enforce the Twitter rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service,” the social media giant in a statement.