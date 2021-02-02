Kangana Ranaut is back in headlines after reacting to court summons she has received in the Javed Akhtar defamation case.
The Bollywood actress, who is currently in a legal tussle with the lyricist and scriptwriter, took to social media to react after being summoned by a Mumbai Court, calling herself a lioness amidst a herd of jackals in Hindi. “This will be fun,” she added.
Ranaut has been asked to appear in court on March 1.
In November, Akhtar had lodged a criminal complaint against Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him across various news channels. The ‘Manikarnika’ actress had been speaking out in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actor’s death at his home in Mumbai on June 14, which was first reported as a suicide, was reinvestigated after many alleged he had been murdered.
Ranaut, who has been quite vocal about a Bollywood nexus and nepotism in the film industry, brought up Akhtar’s name in one such interview and linked him to Rajput’s death. Soon after, Akhtar filed a defamation against the actress, alleging that she hurt his reputation with her remarks. Last month, Akhtar also appeared in court to argue his case.
Akhtar is a renowned Bollywood veteran who has penned award-winning films such as ‘Sholay’ (1975) and ‘Shakti’ (1982) with Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan. Akhtar’s son Farhan Akhtar is an established actor-singer and filmmaker in the industry, along with daughter Zoya Akhtar, who has filmed projects such as ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.