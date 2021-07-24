Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the upcoming reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.
“My mom and I are huge ‘Bigg Boss’ fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’... it will surely be over-the-top,” Johar said in a statement.
The filmmaker also says that his mother, Hiroo Johar’s dream has come true.
“‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic (content). I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar [Weekend attack] with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!”
Johar will anchor the drama for the six-week run of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which premieres on August 8 on Voot in India.
After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move onto Colors with the launch of Season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’, the reality show that is traditionally hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.