Emraan Hashmi. Image Credit: PTI

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dybbuk: The Curse is Real’, has spoken about why horror films in India are not up to speed like other genres.

“[It’s] because not too many people have worked in the genre. Not too many people have explored it. Not too many filmmakers have been daring to do something new and different and it is a genre that people have not been able to tap good aesthetics... but when done well, the audience has sat up and noticed,” Hashmi said during a conversation with IANS.

The film marks Hashmi’s return to his favourite genre as he’ll be seen leading the film with Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in key roles. The film helmed by Jay K is the official remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film ‘Ezra’. T-Series and Panorama Studios have joined forces to produce the film.

Asked as to why he wanted to star in a horror film again, he said: “After ‘Raaz’ I wanted to take a pause from the genre but the story of ‘Dybbuk’ and the way Jay had constructed the narrative and how he wanted to really revamp the horror genre for our country got me excited. That’s why I wanted to revisit the genre.”

The actor shared that the film “is a fresh take on horror, scares, the unpredictability and the introduction of a new culture that we don’t know about...”

He added: “The packaging, the way it is shot. It is shot very internationally so that is something I feel is very different from the horror films that have come out from our country.”