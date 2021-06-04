Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has given his two cents about an alleged “campaign” against actor Kartik Aaryan in Bollywood.
Recently, there have been rumours about Aaryan falling out with Bollywood producers following his ouster from Karan Johar’s movie ‘Dostana 2’.
“And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet,” tweeted Sinha, who is known for helming movies such as ‘Article 15’ and ‘Mulk’.
Aaryan was meant to act alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the Dharma Productions movie. However, in April news broke that the actor’s role would be recast.
“Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence — we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” a statement from Dharma Productions read.
According to a report by Film Information, it was also revealed that Aaryan parted ways with the makers of ‘Freddy’, which is being directed by Ajay Bahl and stars Katrina Kaif in the lead.
There was also speculation that the actor was ousted from Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film. However, Rai’s spokesperson issued a statement, describing the rumours as ‘baseless’.
“We’ve met Kartik for a different film and we are still talking. We have taken another film altogether to Ayushmann [Khurrana] and this is a complete mix up,” the statement read.
Despite the negative news, Aaryan does have a number of projects in the pipeline including ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.