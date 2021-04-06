What’s the most indulgent gift that you can treat yourself to after surviving COVID-19? If you were Bollywood heart-throb Kartik Aaryan, then a swanky car that costs more than a modest apartment in Dubai might seem like a great idea.
On April 6, Aaryan updated his fans about his new acquisition and posted a video posing with the black Lamborghini Urus. According to reports, he splashed more than Rs45 million (Dh2 million) on the coveted mean machine.
A few weeks ago, the actor had informed his fans that he had contracted COVID-19 despite taking all precautions. But this new car is his way of appeasing himself after his struggle with the virus.
“Kharid li.... Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon [Finally bought it. But I don’t think I am made for such expensive stuff,]” he wrote in his Instagram post.
According to PTI, reports claimed the vehicle had to be airlifted from Italy as Aaryan didn’t want to go through the normal three-month waiting period.
The luxurious Lamborghini Urus is known for its classy interiors and has a top speed of 305km/h.
Apart from his new ride, Aaryan also owns a BMW that he bought in 2017, and a Mini Cooper, which he bought for his mother in 2019 since it was her favourite car.
With this new purchase, Aaryan joins the likes of Rohit Shetty, Prabhas and Ranveer Singh who own high-end cars.
Recently, Telugu actor Prabhas was spotted with his new Lamborghini.
On the work front, the actor’s upcoming projects include ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, crime thriller ‘Dhamaka’ and Karan Johar’s film ‘Dostana 2’.