Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor has gifted herself a new car — a red, Lamborghini Huracan Technica, on the occasion of Dussehra, and the picture has gone viral on social media.
The price of the swanky car is reported to be Rs four crore. The photo that went viral on the internet, shows Kapoor flashing her beautiful smile. She is wearing a floral white-and-pink salwar suit, with minimal make-up and a bindi.
In a viral video on X, Kapoor is seen driving her new car, with a man sitting next to the driver’s seat.
Fans showered love on Kapoor and congratulated her on social media. Comments included: “Driving like a pro”, “she is doing everything with confidence”, “sign me up for your new driver”, etc.
On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She next has ‘Stree 2’ in the pipeline.