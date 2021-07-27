Kangana Ranaut has thanked the Mumbai High Court for refusing lyricist Javed Akhtar’s plea that claimed the Bollywood actress used fraudulent means to get her passport renewed.
“Movie mafia trying to prove there is no harassment of any outsider at all by openly and shamelessly harassing an outside ..... Thank you Bombay HC,” Ranaut posted on her Instagram Stories.
Akhtar’s lawyer had filed an intervention application and said Ranaut’s claim that she had no criminal cases against her was “false and misleading”.
“A fraud has been played on the court for passport renewal,” advocate Vrinda Grover claimed.
Earlier in June, Ranaut had trouble getting her passport renewed due to a First Instance Report or FIR that was filed against her by casting director and fitness trainer Munawar Ali Sayyed. The actress, who was due to travel to Hungary to shoot for ‘Dhaakad’, then moved to Bombay High Court in the case and eventually got her passport renewed.
Akhtar also has a case against Ranaut for defamation.
However, the bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar refused to hear his petition.
“If we allow your intervention then why not 100 others or 1,000 others. Who is the informant? You are not the informant. The state is there. You have no right to intervene,” said Justice Shinde.