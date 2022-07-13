Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor says that she trained extensively in Bihari diction for her upcoming film ‘Good Luck Jerry’.
Revolving around the life of a young girl named Jerry, played by Kapoor, the movie comically puts together her struggles as she goes above and beyond to save her ailing mother. But her path remains riddled with twists and turns.
The ensemble includes Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.
Kapoor’s character Jerry is an ordinary girl from a small town in India, so it was important to grasp the dialect.
Kapoor said: “I trained extensively for the Bihari dialect. We had a few coaches namely Ganesh Sir and Mr Vinod. We attended a workshop and listened to all those songs, he even made me do an exercise wherein he would make me say Bihari abuses as a part of the training.”
“The whole process was a lot of fun eventually. I am so thankful about getting to know the syntax of that section of our country,” she added.
Directed by Siddharth Sen and produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ will release on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.